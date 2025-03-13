Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $27.29 Million Stock Position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,672 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Chemed were worth $27,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHE. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Chemed by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chemed by 1.9% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in Chemed by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chemed by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its position in shares of Chemed by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Chemed alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.67, for a total transaction of $1,187,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,957,441.93. This represents a 1.91 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian C. Judkins acquired 145 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $519.50 per share, with a total value of $75,327.50. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $871,721. This trade represents a 9.46 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CHE

Chemed Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE:CHE opened at $588.73 on Thursday. Chemed Co. has a twelve month low of $512.12 and a twelve month high of $654.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $556.60 and a 200-day moving average of $564.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.43.

Chemed Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.05%.

Chemed Profile

(Free Report)

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.