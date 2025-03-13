Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $17.53 Million Stake in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. decreased its position in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 56.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,691,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,161,717 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in NU were worth $17,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NU. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NU during the 3rd quarter worth $98,704,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of NU by 23.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 257,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 48,445 shares during the period. Adero Partners LLC raised its position in NU by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 4,819,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,784,000 after buying an additional 259,324 shares during the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised its position in NU by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 355,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,680,000 after buying an additional 58,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC raised its position in NU by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,095,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Get NU alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NU. Susquehanna raised their target price on NU from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Citigroup downgraded NU from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $14.60 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Itau BBA Securities downgraded NU from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on NU from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.47.

NU Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE NU opened at $10.92 on Thursday. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $9.67 and a 52 week high of $16.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $52.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.14.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. NU had a return on equity of 30.99% and a net margin of 17.12%. Research analysts anticipate that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NU Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nu Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital banking services. The company was founded by David Vélez Osorno, Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira, and Adam Edward Wible on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.