Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $11.50 Million Position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 65.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,373 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $11,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BURL. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 81.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 148.6% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000.

Burlington Stores Stock Up 3.7 %

NYSE:BURL opened at $244.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.73. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.64 and a twelve month high of $298.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $265.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $268.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $4.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 47.52% and a net margin of 4.49%. Equities research analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.95, for a total value of $140,765.30. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 59,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,936,573.15. This represents a 0.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Burlington Stores from $334.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on Burlington Stores from $344.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Burlington Stores from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.20.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

