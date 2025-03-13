Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Buys 183,023 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 174.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 288,002 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 183,023 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $24,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 559,324 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,738,000 after purchasing an additional 5,561 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 8,841 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 28,738 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 484,724 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $41,371,000 after acquiring an additional 3,412 shares during the period. Finally, Natural Investments LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth $233,000. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $68.62 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.72 and a 200-day moving average of $81.00. The firm has a market cap of $67.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.97 and a twelve month high of $93.66.

Insider Activity

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The company had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gail J. Mcgovern sold 2,446 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.15, for a total transaction of $176,478.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,145,308.10. The trade was a 7.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Wolfe Research raised PayPal from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.03.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

