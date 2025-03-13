Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 12,721 Shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 27.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 59,791 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,721 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $10,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ferguson by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,359,000 after acquiring an additional 7,862 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Ferguson during the 3rd quarter valued at $970,000. Clean Yield Group grew its position in shares of Ferguson by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 25,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,506,000 after purchasing an additional 5,534 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferguson during the 4th quarter valued at $587,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ferguson by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 778,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,247,000 after purchasing an additional 52,776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Ferguson Stock Performance

NASDAQ FERG opened at $155.94 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Ferguson plc has a 12-month low of $154.09 and a 12-month high of $225.63. The firm has a market cap of $31.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.28.

Ferguson Announces Dividend

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.06). Ferguson had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ferguson plc will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Ferguson’s payout ratio is 39.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Ferguson from $211.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $204.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird set a $190.00 price target on shares of Ferguson and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $193.00 target price (down from $230.00) on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Ferguson from $234.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.64.

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

