Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JUGRF) Short Interest Update

Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JUGRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 143,600 shares, a growth of 170.9% from the February 13th total of 53,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 447,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Juggernaut Exploration Price Performance
JUGRF traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.06. The stock had a trading volume of 65,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,346. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.05. Juggernaut Exploration has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.10.
About Juggernaut Exploration
