Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JUGRF) Short Interest Update

Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JUGRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 143,600 shares, a growth of 170.9% from the February 13th total of 53,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 447,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Juggernaut Exploration Price Performance

JUGRF traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.06. The stock had a trading volume of 65,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,346. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.05. Juggernaut Exploration has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.10.

Get Juggernaut Exploration alerts:

About Juggernaut Exploration

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. engages in the acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral resource properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, platinum, platinum group elements, copper, lead, and zinc and other base metals, as well as sand, gravel, graphite, barite, and other industrial minerals and materials.

Receive News & Ratings for Juggernaut Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juggernaut Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.