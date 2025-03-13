JSC National Atomic Company Kazatomprom (OTCMKTS:NATKY) Trading 1.9% Higher – Here’s What Happened

JSC National Atomic Company Kazatomprom (OTCMKTS:NATKY – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $37.18 and last traded at $37.18. Approximately 202 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.50.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.37 and its 200 day moving average is $37.97.

JSC National Atomic Company Kazatomprom engages in the exploration, production, processing, marketing, and sale of uranium and uranium products worldwide. It also processes rare metals; manufactures and sells beryllium, tantalum, and niobium products. In addition, the company provides communication and security services; and produces sulfuric acid and semiconductor materials.

