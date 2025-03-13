JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO) Shares Purchased by Madison Wealth Partners Inc

Madison Wealth Partners Inc lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO – Free Report) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,718 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HELO. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 670.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF during the 4th quarter worth $175,000. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000.

Shares of HELO opened at $60.29 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 0.56. JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF has a 52-week low of $54.24 and a 52-week high of $63.81.

The JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (HELO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively manages a large-cap US equity portfolio with a laddered options overlay that seeks to provide downside protection, while foregoing some upside potential.

