JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Price Target to $65.00

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $76.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the energy company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 38.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Friday, January 17th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Matador Resources from $77.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Matador Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.20.

Shares of NYSE:MTDR traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.02. 1,698,795 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,336,143. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.15. Matador Resources has a 52 week low of $43.89 and a 52 week high of $71.08. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 3.17.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The energy company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.05). Matador Resources had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 25.26%. The business had revenue of $970.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.10 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Christopher P. Calvert acquired 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.17 per share, for a total transaction of $71,721.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 34,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,875,780. The trade was a 3.98 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph Wm Foran bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.94 per share, for a total transaction of $323,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,124,103.26. This trade represents a 17.98 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 21,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,132,652. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Matador Resources by 262.0% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,517,308 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $85,364,000 after buying an additional 1,098,108 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 145.2% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,283,743 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $72,223,000 after acquiring an additional 760,122 shares during the period. Webs Creek Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $37,894,000. Yaupon Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 565.4% in the 3rd quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP now owns 744,037 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,770,000 after purchasing an additional 632,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Matador Resources by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,698,606 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $151,824,000 after purchasing an additional 555,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

