JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Price Target to $10.00

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report report published on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays set a $11.00 price target on Bloomin’ Brands and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Bloomin’ Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.60.

Bloomin’ Brands Stock Up 6.1 %

Bloomin’ Brands Cuts Dividend

Shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock opened at $9.23 on Monday. Bloomin’ Brands has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $29.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.33 and its 200 day moving average is $13.72. The firm has a market cap of $783.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.90 and a beta of 2.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 11th. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -40.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bloomin’ Brands

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, EVP Patrick M. Hafner sold 9,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total transaction of $79,497.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bloomin’ Brands

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLMN. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the third quarter worth $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the fourth quarter worth $45,000.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design, and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments. The U.S. segment operates in the USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

