JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBSC) Trading Down 3% – Here’s Why

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBSC – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $60.04 and last traded at $60.61. 11,967 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 17,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.47.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $453.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.46.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,892,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,183,000 after buying an additional 213,437 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 108,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,412,000 after buying an additional 20,213 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 124.6% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 6,463 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 49,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after buying an additional 3,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sutton Place Investors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $203,000.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (BBSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US small cap companies. BBSC was launched on Nov 16, 2020 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.