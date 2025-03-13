JPL Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 42,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,003,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VPL. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 3,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 7,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Price Performance

Shares of VPL stock opened at $73.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.45. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 1-year low of $67.57 and a 1-year high of $79.75.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

