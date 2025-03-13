JPL Wealth Management LLC Takes $247,000 Position in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB)

JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SWAN Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 76.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter.

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Stock Performance

HYDB opened at $47.09 on Thursday. iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $45.51 and a twelve month high of $48.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.48.

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.234 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (HYDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlackRock High Yield Defensive Bond index. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multifactor index of high-yield bonds. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

