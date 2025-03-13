JPL Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 761 iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Arvest Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,003,000. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 367,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,228,000 after acquiring an additional 131,003 shares during the period. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 24,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $561.48 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $496.30 and a 12-month high of $616.22. The firm has a market cap of $558.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $597.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $588.90.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.