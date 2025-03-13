JPL Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,425 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $607,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FTNT. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Fortinet by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 12,232 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,034 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,296 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (up from $120.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director William H. Neukom acquired 328 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $106.33 per share, for a total transaction of $34,876.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 300,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,899,637.98. This trade represents a 0.11 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,861,200. The trade was a 9.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 622,904 shares of company stock valued at $61,338,694. Corporate insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Price Performance

Shares of FTNT opened at $97.93 on Thursday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.57 and a 52-week high of $114.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $102.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.41. The firm has a market cap of $75.31 billion, a PE ratio of 43.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.97.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. Fortinet had a return on equity of 256.53% and a net margin of 29.30%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

Featured Articles

