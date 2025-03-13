JPL Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 44,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 123.0% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of BATS:GOVT opened at $22.81 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.85.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.0613 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

