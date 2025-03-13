JPL Wealth Management LLC Makes New $4.72 Million Investment in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 29,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,722,000. Thomson Reuters accounts for about 1.4% of JPL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRI. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 361 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRI stock opened at $171.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Thomson Reuters Co. has a twelve month low of $149.50 and a twelve month high of $180.42. The company has a market cap of $76.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.75.

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.04. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 30.45%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were given a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This is an increase from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.67%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TRI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $187.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. CIBC upped their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $165.00 to $174.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $168.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thomson Reuters has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.09.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

