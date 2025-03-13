JPL Wealth Management LLC Invests $4.91 Million in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,910,000. Caterpillar makes up approximately 1.4% of JPL Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 42.9% in the third quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on CAT shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $455.00 to $438.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wedbush raised shares of Caterpillar to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $515.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $383.80.

Caterpillar Stock Down 0.4 %

CAT stock opened at $338.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $161.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $361.80 and its 200 day moving average is $372.69. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $307.05 and a one year high of $418.50.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.17. Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 58.18%. On average, research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jason Kaiser sold 2,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.70, for a total value of $860,147.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,225,742.50. This represents a 27.87 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.09, for a total transaction of $3,800,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,182 shares in the company, valued at $17,173,226.38. This represents a 18.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

