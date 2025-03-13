JPL Wealth Management LLC Invests $3.32 Million in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 26,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,315,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 92,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,779,000 after purchasing an additional 15,801 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 244,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,935,000 after purchasing an additional 6,844 shares during the period. Finally, Cascade Financial Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period.

Shares of IWP stock opened at $117.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.98 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.15. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $101.12 and a one year high of $139.68.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

