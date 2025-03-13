JPL Wealth Management LLC Invests $12.40 Million in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 515,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,402,000. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises 3.6% of JPL Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kennebec Savings Bank grew its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 100.2% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $24.26 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.25. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $23.85 and a 1-year high of $24.53.

About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

