JPL Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $819,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Impact Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at about $582,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 268,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,064,000 after purchasing an additional 16,059 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. purchased a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,991,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Eaton by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 174,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,784,000 after purchasing an additional 9,820 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In related news, Director Gregory R. Page sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.98, for a total transaction of $3,559,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,203 shares in the company, valued at $15,379,403.94. This trade represents a 18.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ETN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Eaton from $405.00 to $376.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Eaton from $382.00 to $326.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Eaton from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Eaton in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $431.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.20.

Eaton Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $292.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $255.65 and a 52-week high of $379.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $318.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $331.65. The company has a market capitalization of $114.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.09.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 22.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.79%.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

