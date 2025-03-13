Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 965 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 965 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 69,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after buying an additional 12,890 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,164,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $298,481,000 after buying an additional 43,055 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 8,436,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $487,567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278,175 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,452,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,739,000 after purchasing an additional 404,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 182,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,810,000 after purchasing an additional 11,231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

D opened at $53.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.37. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.56 and a 52-week high of $61.97.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 8.99%. As a group, analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

D has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.18.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

