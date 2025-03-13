Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 837 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,432 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 837 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of HP by 8.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,801,428 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,871,046,000 after acquiring an additional 3,923,161 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in HP by 11.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,770,491 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $885,877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477,977 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in HP by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,776,697 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $482,164,000 after purchasing an additional 592,391 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in HP by 7.7% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 8,581,422 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $307,816,000 after purchasing an additional 612,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in HP by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,833,728 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $222,985,000 after purchasing an additional 90,606 shares during the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HP alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HPQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of HP from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of HP from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of HP from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 11,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $357,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,002.50. The trade was a 63.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kristen M. Ludgate sold 74,356 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total transaction of $2,560,077.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,933,898.67. This trade represents a 56.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HP Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $28.51 on Thursday. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.43 and a 52 week high of $39.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.54 and its 200 day moving average is $34.52. The company has a market cap of $26.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.09.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The computer maker reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. HP had a net margin of 5.18% and a negative return on equity of 253.39%. The company had revenue of $13.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.35 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be paid a $0.2894 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. HP’s payout ratio is 41.37%.

About HP

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.