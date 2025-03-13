Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 1,098 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,098 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swmg LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Swmg LLC now owns 49,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 28,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 9,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $65.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $55.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 1.01. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $58.08 and a 1-year high of $72.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.94.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

