Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 642 Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NSA. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 13.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 7.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the third quarter worth $501,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the third quarter worth $231,000. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Performance

Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock opened at $37.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12 month low of $34.59 and a 12 month high of $49.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.74.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces Dividend

National Storage Affiliates Trust ( NYSE:NSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.41. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 20.59%. The firm had revenue of $190.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.37 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.14%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 200.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, National Storage Affiliates Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.44.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NSA

Insider Buying and Selling at National Storage Affiliates Trust

In related news, Director Michael J. Schall bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.54 per share, for a total transaction of $154,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,240. This trade represents a 200.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Profile

(Free Report)

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.