John Wood Group (LON:WG) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 85.04 ($1.10) and traded as low as GBX 36.22 ($0.47). John Wood Group shares last traded at GBX 37.38 ($0.48), with a volume of 9,417,635 shares trading hands.

John Wood Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.97, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 55.18 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 83.70. The company has a market capitalization of £311.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.36.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Ken Gilmartin purchased 10,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 65 ($0.84) per share, for a total transaction of £6,698.25 ($8,686.62). 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

John Wood Group Company Profile

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through Projects, Operations, Consulting, and Investment Services segments. The Projects segment provides engineering design and project management services across energy and materials markets including oil and gas, chemicals, mining, minerals, and life sciences.

