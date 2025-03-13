Jereme M. Sylvain Sells 7,000 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) EVP Jereme M. Sylvain sold 7,000 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.83, for a total value of $516,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 135,482 shares in the company, valued at $10,002,636.06. This represents a 4.91 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

DexCom Stock Performance

Shares of DexCom stock opened at $70.76 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.47. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $62.34 and a one year high of $142.00. The company has a market cap of $27.65 billion, a PE ratio of 49.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.28.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical device company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.05). DexCom had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 14.29%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DexCom

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,481 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in DexCom by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 4,069 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in DexCom by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 475 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DexCom by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 9,850 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in DexCom by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,196 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DXCM shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating on shares of DexCom in a report on Saturday. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised DexCom from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $86.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on DexCom from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DexCom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.82.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

