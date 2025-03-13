Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) CAO Sells $157,103.40 in Stock

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.81, for a total value of $157,103.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,323.72. The trade was a 13.98 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Patricia Carr also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 27th, Patricia Carr sold 4,813 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.42, for a total transaction of $695,093.46.

JAZZ stock opened at $134.16 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $128.92 and its 200 day moving average is $120.49. The firm has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.44. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a one year low of $99.06 and a one year high of $148.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 4.26.

A number of research firms recently commented on JAZZ. UBS Group raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $145.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $176.00 price objective (up previously from $163.00) on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $183.00 price objective (up from $175.00) on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.53.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,531,050 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $311,699,000 after purchasing an additional 37,108 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,214,480 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $272,713,000 after buying an additional 115,102 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,035,070 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $250,619,000 after buying an additional 320,724 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,923,342 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $236,860,000 after buying an additional 104,195 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,827,658 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $225,076,000 after acquiring an additional 315,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

