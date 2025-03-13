Jay Matushak Sells 1,860 Shares of NeueHealth, Inc. (NYSE:NEUE) Stock

NeueHealth, Inc. (NYSE:NEUE – Get Free Report) CFO Jay Matushak sold 1,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.19, for a total value of $13,373.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,812.13. This represents a 7.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Monday, January 6th, Jay Matushak sold 4,970 shares of NeueHealth stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.33, for a total value of $36,430.10.

Shares of NeueHealth stock opened at $6.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $56.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.99. NeueHealth, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.79 and a 1-year high of $7.73.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on NeueHealth from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 9th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NeueHealth during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of NeueHealth by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 13,074 shares during the period. Finally, Partners Group Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of NeueHealth during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $463,000. 63.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NeueHealth, Inc, a healthcare company, provides various healthcare services for health consumers, providers, and payors in the United States. It operates through two segments: NeueCare and NeueSolutions. The NeueCare segment delivers healthcare services to ACA marketplace, medicare, and medicaid through owned and affiliated clinics.

