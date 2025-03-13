Janover (NASDAQ:JNVR) Stock Price Up 4.4% – What’s Next?

Janover Inc. (NASDAQ:JNVR – Get Free Report) shares were up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.29 and last traded at $4.29. Approximately 2,577 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 12,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.11.

Janover Trading Up 1.8 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.71. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.96.

About Janover

(Get Free Report)

Janover Inc engages in the provision of commercial property financing solutions. It operates an online platform that connects commercial mortgage borrowers, including owners, operators, and developers of commercial real estate and small business borrowers, looking for capital to refinance, build, or purchase commercial properties, including apartment buildings with commercial property lenders, such as banks, credit unions, REITs, debt funds, multifamily lenders, and others looking to deploy capital into commercial mortgages.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Janover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.