James Synge Sells 25,000 Shares of Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF) Stock

Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF – Get Free Report) Director James Synge sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total transaction of $1,085,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 241,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,507,627.92. The trade was a 9.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Life360 Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ LIF traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $40.63. 536,633 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,618. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.02 and a 200 day moving average of $42.75. Life360, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $52.76.

Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.08). Life360 had a negative return on equity of 4.03% and a negative net margin of 4.72%. The business had revenue of $115.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.39 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Life360, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on LIF shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Life360 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Life360 from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Life360 from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Life360 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Life360

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Life360 by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 9,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Life360 by 82.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Life360 in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Corebridge Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Life360 by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 5,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of Life360 during the third quarter valued at $98,000. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Life360 Company Profile

Life360 Inc is a family connection and safety company. Its business category includes mobile app and Tile tracking devices with a range of services, including location sharing, safe driver reports and crash detection with emergency dispatch. Life360 Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

