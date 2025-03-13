Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Trading Down 6.6% – Should You Sell?

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) shares dropped 6.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $35.36 and last traded at $34.95. Approximately 138,051 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 569,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JACK. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Jack in the Box from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. TD Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Jack in the Box from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Jack in the Box from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.56.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on JACK

Jack in the Box Stock Down 6.9 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $587.05 million, a PE ratio of -15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.95.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.21. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 15.79% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $469.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.47 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jack in the Box Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is -82.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Sarah L. Super sold 1,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.52, for a total transaction of $68,397.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $681,343.80. This trade represents a 9.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jack in the Box

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JACK. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,945,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the fourth quarter valued at $427,000. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the fourth quarter valued at $238,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Jack in the Box during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Novem Group purchased a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. 99.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.