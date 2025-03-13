Ithaka Group LLC Acquires Shares of 75,411 Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Ithaka Group LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 75,411 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,335,000. Arista Networks accounts for approximately 1.5% of Ithaka Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 293.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 512,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,608,000 after buying an additional 382,009 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. PGGM Investments grew its stake in Arista Networks by 4,246.8% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 24,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 24,207 shares during the period. Balboa Wealth Partners lifted its position in Arista Networks by 195.2% during the fourth quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 3,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 324.5% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 19,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after buying an additional 15,161 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Price Performance

NYSE ANET opened at $80.34 on Thursday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.08 and a 1-year high of $133.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.19, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $107.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 40.72%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.47, for a total value of $9,477,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,976 shares in the company, valued at $1,537,266.72. This represents a 86.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total value of $892,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 163,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,263,553.84. The trade was a 4.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 491,001 shares of company stock valued at $49,112,111. Insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $102.50 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price objective (up previously from $106.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

