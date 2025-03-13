iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) is Wintrust Investments LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Wintrust Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 78,770 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the quarter. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up 3.5% of Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $3,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 91,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,626,000 after buying an additional 3,945 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 206.7% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 255,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,890,000 after acquiring an additional 172,114 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 275,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,888,000 after acquiring an additional 3,299 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Capital Strategies purchased a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,406,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $765,000.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.56 on Thursday. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.36 and a 1-year high of $50.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.58 and its 200 day moving average is $50.54.

About iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

