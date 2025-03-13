iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Sold by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $153,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 711,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,078,000 after buying an additional 3,307 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $635,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

IWS stock opened at $123.88 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $117.00 and a 1 year high of $140.95.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

