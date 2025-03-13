iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 920,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,461 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $151,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN opened at $151.32 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $145.71 and a twelve month high of $183.51. The company has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.24.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

