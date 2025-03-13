iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 417 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.5% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 6,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 74.4% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 13,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 5,932 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 86.3% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after acquiring an additional 15,508 shares during the period. Finally, Paulson Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.7% in the third quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,984,000 after acquiring an additional 38,209 shares during the period. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

EFA opened at $82.75 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.70 and its 200-day moving average is $79.85. The stock has a market cap of $58.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $73.91 and a twelve month high of $84.57.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.