iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Holdings Reduced by Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI decreased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,117 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock opened at $116.49 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12-month low of $104.29 and a 12-month high of $124.15.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $1.0662 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

