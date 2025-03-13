iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDV) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDV – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 887,647 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 150% from the previous session’s volume of 355,440 shares.The stock last traded at $21.50 and had previously closed at $21.53.

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 39,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 3,243 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,843,000. Peloton Wealth Strategists raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 193,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,299,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF by 137.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 32,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 18,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 184,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,931,000 after acquiring an additional 19,174 shares in the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF (IBDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Jan 1 and Dec 15, 2029. IBDV was launched on Jun 23, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

