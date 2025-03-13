iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM) Hits New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $29.44 and last traded at $29.44, with a volume of 111902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.25.

iShares Gold Trust Micro Trading Up 1.6 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Gold Trust Micro

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAUM. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro by 23.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 5,450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,062,000 after buying an additional 1,050,000 shares during the last quarter. School Employees Retirement Board of Ohio raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. School Employees Retirement Board of Ohio now owns 2,274,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,513,000 after buying an additional 379,649 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in iShares Gold Trust Micro by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 463,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,130,000 after purchasing an additional 77,994 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust Micro in the third quarter worth $11,426,000. Finally, Vicus Capital increased its position in iShares Gold Trust Micro by 730.2% in the fourth quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 408,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,692,000 after purchasing an additional 359,357 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Gold Trust Micro

The iShares Gold Trust Micro (IAUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in vaults. IAUM was launched on Jun 15, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

