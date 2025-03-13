iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) Shares Acquired by LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA

LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Free Report) by 193.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,660 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 319.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period.

Get iShares Global Healthcare ETF alerts:

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Price Performance

IXJ opened at $90.78 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.15 and a beta of 0.67. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 12 month low of $85.21 and a 12 month high of $101.31.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.