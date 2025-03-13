iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Shares Purchased by Liberty Wealth Management LLC

Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,421 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ICLN. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,943,000. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,044,000. Florin Court Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,201,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,407,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 290,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,272,000 after purchasing an additional 19,325 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLN opened at $11.49 on Thursday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $10.87 and a 52 week high of $15.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.49.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.1142 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

