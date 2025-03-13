iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Holdings Lowered by Stelac Advisory Services LLC

Stelac Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,975 shares during the quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FLOT. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH raised its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 227.5% during the fourth quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the period. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $117,000.
iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance
BATS:FLOT opened at $50.95 on Thursday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $51.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.96.
iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
About iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF
The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Ramaco Resources Pins Hopes on Coal’s Untapped Potential
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- NVIDIA’s Soaring Energy Needs Make These 3 Nuclear Stocks a Buy
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Why Energy Transfer Belongs on Your Watchlist
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.