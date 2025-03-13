iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Holdings Lowered by Stelac Advisory Services LLC

Stelac Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,975 shares during the quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FLOT. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH raised its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 227.5% during the fourth quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the period. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $117,000.

BATS:FLOT opened at $50.95 on Thursday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $51.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.96.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1912 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

