iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:EMIF) Stock Price Up 0.6% – What’s Next?

iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:EMIF – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $20.82 and last traded at $20.73. 10 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.60.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.58. The stock has a market cap of $8.29 million, a P/E ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.74.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.4838 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.
iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Emerging Markets Infrastructure Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Infrastructure Index (the Index).
