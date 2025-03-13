iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:EMIF) Stock Price Up 0.6% – What’s Next?

iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:EMIF – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $20.82 and last traded at $20.73. 10 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.60.

iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.58. The stock has a market cap of $8.29 million, a P/E ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.74.

Get iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF alerts:

iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.4838 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF

iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF ( NASDAQ:EMIF Free Report ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 3.04% of iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

(Get Free Report)

iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Emerging Markets Infrastructure Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Infrastructure Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.