iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Shares Purchased by Inspire Advisors LLC

Inspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,036 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 14.8% in the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 460.0% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 18.3% in the third quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock opened at $129.20 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a one year low of $109.63 and a one year high of $146.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $140.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.91. The company has a market cap of $19.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.39 and a beta of 1.06.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.254 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th. This is an increase from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.