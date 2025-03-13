iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) is Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s 2nd Largest Position

Madison Wealth Partners Inc lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 389,481 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,108 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF comprises about 15.2% of Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $54,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 200,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,887,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $660,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 15,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 580,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,850,000 after purchasing an additional 18,270 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSG opened at $129.20 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.91. The firm has a market cap of $19.48 billion, a PE ratio of 29.39 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $109.63 and a twelve month high of $146.99.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.254 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

