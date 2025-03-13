iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Holdings Reduced by Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 12,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,255,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 8,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,147,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 108.2% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,791,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,405,000 after acquiring an additional 12,229 shares during the period. Finally, Essential Planning LLC. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6,152.0% in the 4th quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 634,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,631,000 after acquiring an additional 624,731 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of IVV stock opened at $561.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $558.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $496.30 and a 12 month high of $616.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $597.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $588.90.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

