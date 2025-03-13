iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s Largest Position

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,251 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 15.3% of Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $60,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,813,061,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 553,404.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,535,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,024,406,000 after buying an additional 8,533,496 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 40,255.6% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,128,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,785,274,000 after buying an additional 8,108,677 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,428,403,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 121.2% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 5,660,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,332,141,000 after buying an additional 3,101,389 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $561.48 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $597.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $588.90. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $496.30 and a 52 week high of $616.22. The company has a market cap of $558.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

