iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) Shares Sold by MGO Private Wealth LLC

MGO Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,235 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF comprises about 1.2% of MGO Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. MGO Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $1,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finley Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 136.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter.

IEUR stock opened at $61.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.76. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $53.26 and a 52-week high of $62.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 0.98.

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

