iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Bought by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 45.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,236,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $263,001,000 after acquiring an additional 268,992 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $104,577,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 725,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,297,000 after purchasing an additional 10,768 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 718,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $80,636,000 after purchasing an additional 37,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 550,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,746,000 after purchasing an additional 9,033 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

HDV stock opened at $117.74 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.96. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $105.65 and a 12-month high of $122.50. The company has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.